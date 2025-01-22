Manchester United 'considering' bid for 22-year-old Salzburg ace amid Ruben Amorim's concerns over attack: Reports

Manchester United are eyeing RB Salzburg forward Dorgeles Nene, according to GIVEMESPORT (via The Hard Tackle). The Portuguese head coach has failed to revive the Red Devils' fortunes since taking charge in November last year.

Manchester United were 13th in the Premier League when they sacked Erik ten Hag in October last year. They are 13th at the moment as well after 22 games, with Amorim registering just three wins in 11 games in the league.

The Portuguese remains determined to turn things around and apparently wants Leece's Patrick Dorgu to strengthen the left wingback position this month. However, Amorim is also looking for attacking reinforcements, with his current options failing to impress so far.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho remain linked with exits and both could leave the club this month. The Portuguese head coach wants to add more bite to his attack and has identified Nene as an option.

The Mali international has registered six goals and six assists from 27 games across competitions this season for the Austrian side. The 22-year-old's contract with Salzburg expires in 2028, but Manchester United are hoping to prise him away this month.

The Red Devils do not have the finances to script big-money deals at the moment and are likely to pursue cost-effective options in the market. Nene is not expected to cost a huge fee, but his arrival could be a step in the right direction for the club.

Will Marcus Rashford leave Manchester United this month?

Marcus Rashford's entourage was reportedly in Lisbon this week to meet Barcelona representatives to discuss a loan deal this month. The English forward is heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United at the moment.

As per Sky Sports, the LaLiga giants are planning to offload Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia to make space in their squad for Rashford.

The 27-year-old has struggled for form at Old Trafford in the past 18 months and he has failed to convince Ruben Amorim as well. Marcus Rashford hasn't featured for the Red Devils in the last eight games across competitions.

The Englishman has registered 138 goals and 63 assists from 426 games across competitions for Manchester United to date. His contract at Old Trafford runs until 2028, but it now appears that his time at the club could be coming to an end.

