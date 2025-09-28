Manchester United considering former England boss as potential replacement for Ruben Amorim: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a three-man shortlist if they are to part ways with manager Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils have former England coach Gareth Southgate as one of the front-runners for the position.

According to talkSPORT, Southgate held direct talks with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in recent weeks. He is open to taking the position at Old Trafford, after leaving his post with England after the EURO 2024.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola are also on the list for the Red Devils. The two have impressed in the Premier League and have attracted the attention of several clubs.

Amorim is under pressure at Old Trafford, having failed to win back-to-back Premier League matches since joining in November 2024. The Portuguese manager spoke about his future at the club after the 3-1 defeat to Brentford, saying that he was not worried. He told BBC (via The Sportzine):

"I am never concerned about my job - I am not that kind of guy. It is not my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here."

Amorim has won just 19 of his 49 matches at Manchester United, losing 21 times. The talkSPORT report adds that the sacking could happen after November 1 to reduce the amount of compensation to be paid to the manager.

Manchester United legend wants Gareth Southgate as next manager

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham spoke to CoinPoker earlier this month and backed Gareth Southgate to be the next manager at Old Trafford. He claimed that the Englishman will steady the ship at the club and said:

“If you look at some of the high-profile managers who have been at Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson left, a lot of them have come in and unsuccessfully tried to take the club forward in their own way. I know some United fans had reservations over Gareth Southgate due to his style of play, but having looked at what he achieved with England, he could be the man to steady the ship at Old Trafford."

“Manchester United are the pinnacle of English football, and I think Southgate will understand the enormity of the task having been the manager of England for eight years. He’d understand the pressure that would come with the task and he’d be in a better place to take on the mantle of getting United back to where they belong. I don’t want to see Ruben Amorim or any other manager lose his job, but you could do a lot worse than getting Gareth in to restructure the whole place.”

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last week and are now 14th, with seven points from six matches.

