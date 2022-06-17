Manchester United considering move for 27-year-old Watford player - Reports

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are looking at the possibility of signing Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann this summer. The Red Devils reportedly want the Austrian to provide cover in the first team following Lee Grant's retirement.

United are in dire need of goalkeeping reinforcements in this window. Aside from Grant's retirement, Dean Henderson is expected to leave the club while Tom Heaton's contract expires in the summer of 2023.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only Watford's Daniel Bachmann is forced into making a save more frequently (every 15.7 mins) than David de Gea (21.4 mins) in the Premier League since Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United Only Watford's Daniel Bachmann is forced into making a save more frequently (every 15.7 mins) than David de Gea (21.4 mins) in the Premier League since Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United 😬 Only Watford's Daniel Bachmann is forced into making a save more frequently (every 15.7 mins) than David de Gea (21.4 mins) in the Premier League since Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United https://t.co/tgsz0S75tD

With a £2 million price tag on the Austrian international’s head, Bachman could provide the cover United require for the first team. He is also unlikely to turn his nose up at a move, with his position at Watford also uncertain.

Bachman spent large parts of last season on the bench. With the arrival of Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, he is expected to fall even lower on the pecking order at the club.

Following Watford's relegation from the Premier League, Bachman could also expect his salary to be slashed by up to 50%. A move back to the Premier League with higher wages could also tempt the player.

Manchester United continue chase for Frenkie de Jong: Report

While the goalkeeper decision will need to be made before the new season, the Red Devils have continued in their efforts to reinforce their midfield. With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic expected to leave Old Trafford, the club is down to just three players in the middle of the park.

Fred, Scott McTominay, and Donny van de Beek are likely going to form the midfield part of the starting lineup under Erik ten Hag. Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford.

Although rumors have been afloat about the uncertainty of the move, journalist Jacque Talbot has reported that United are still focused on the deal.

De Jong's move to Old Trafford could take a good chunk out of Manchester United's transfer market war chest. However, signing the 25-year-old has been labeled a top priority and the club are expected to sign him in the coming weeks.

