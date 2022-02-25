Manchester United considering move for former player - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing their former academy goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer, according to 90min.com.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper did not make a single first-team appearance for the Red Devils, and was sent on multiple loan deals. Johnstone left Old Trafford permanently in the summer of 2018 to join West Bromwich Albion.

However, as things stand, Johnstone has less than six months remaining on his current contract at West Brom. It is highly likely the England international could leave the Hawthorns on a free transfer at the end of the season.

United could be in the market for a new second-choice goalkeeper if Dean Henderson leaves in the summer. Henderson has hardly gotten a chance with the first team this season, making a mere three appearances so far. The 24-year-old Englishman is keen on a move away from United, with Newcastle United failing to secure his move in January.

Johnstone, meanwhile, has a massive call to make in the summer. According to the aforementioned source, other Premier League clubs, including Southampton and Crystal Palace, are interested in his services. West Ham and Rangers are also in the fray. The 28-year-old could be the number one at these clubs, while at United, he would be an understudy to David de Gea.

De Gea has been one of United's most important players this season. The Spaniard has made 96 saves in the Premier League this campaign, more than that of any other shot-stopper.

It is worth mentioning that the Red Devils already have Lee Grant and Tom Heaton in their ranks. However, they would require an adequate replacement if Henderson leaves Old Trafford.

Johnstone was one of West Brom's most consistent players even when the Baggies suffered relegation last season. The 28-year-old custodian was even part of the England squad at Euro 2020.

Manchester United face Watford in the Premier League

Manchester United return to Premier League action with a home game against Watford on Saturday.

The Red Devils have notched up consecutive wins in the league, and are currently fourth in the standings. However, they are only a point above Arsenal, who have two games in hand.

Watford, meanwhile, are struggling for form under new manager Roy Hodgson, and are currently second-bottom in the standings.

Manchester United are coming off a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash. Youngster Anthony Elanga scored an 80th-minute equaliser to salvage a point for Ralf Rangnick's side at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday.

Edited by Bhargav