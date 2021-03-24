Manchester United considering move for Hugo Lloris in the summer - Reports

According to Spanish news publication L'Equipe, Manchester United could make a shock move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the summer.

David de Gea’s future at Manchester United currently hangs in the balance, with reports claiming the Spaniard is considering his options at the club. The Spanish international has been displaced as the team's first-choice goalkeeper by Dean Henderson.

Third-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero is also looking to exit the club after barely featuring for Manchester United in the past few years. Should David de Gea follow him out of the club, Henderson will be the only first-team goalkeeper available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Tottenham’s defeat by Dinamo Zagreb was a ‘disgrace’, says Hugo Llorishttps://t.co/1d7bPjUJHQ — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) March 19, 2021

With Manchester United needing a back-up goalkeeper, reports claim they will dive into the market this summer, and Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is a potential transfer target for the club.

Hugo Lloris's contract with Tottenham will expire in the summer of 2022. With no contract extension talks forthcoming, his nine-year stay with Spurs could come to an end this summer. While Manchester United have emerged as a potential destination, Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring the 34-year-old’s situation.

Manchester United could make a shock move for Hugo Lloris.

Manchester United will look to replace David de Gea, who is reportedly reconsidering his place at the club, after falling behind Dean Henderson in the pecking order. If Tottenham chooses not to offer Lloris a new contract, they will look to cash in on the goalkeeper in the summer, as they stand to lose him for free next year.

The 2016 World Cup winner has experience with both club and country and this could give help Tottenham get a good fee for the player.

Nick Pope leads list of English keepers most likely to replace Hugo Lloris at Tottenham https://t.co/T0Lfcqi2FR — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 23, 2021

Advertisement

The Reds will have to battle Paris Saint-Germain for Lloris' signature as the French giants look to replace the ageing Keylor Navas.

However, it will ultimately boil down whether Hugo Lloris will be willing to make the switch to Manchester United, where he might not be the team's first-choice keeper.