Manchester United considering sensational swap deal involving Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot to sign AC Milan superstar: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in roping in AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez as part of a swap deal involving Red Devils pair Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot in the upcoming summer window.

Hernandez, 25, has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world over the past three campaigns. Since joining the Rossoneri from Real Madrid for a fee of £20 million in the summer of 2019, he has helped them lift a Serie A trophy after a long drought of 11 seasons.

An offensive-minded wing-back renowned for his pace and shooting, the Atletico Madrid youth product was a crucial part of France's 2022 FIFA World Cup runners-up finish. He impressed with a knockout goal against Morocco and also laid out two assists in six games in Qatar.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Manchester United have identified Hernandez as a potential addition to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 term. The Red Devils could convince Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara to set up an exchange deal involving Martial and Dalot, both of whose current deals are set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Hernandez, who has a contract until June 2026 at San Siro, is valued in the region of £53 million. The Serie A outfit are of the belief that the two recommended United stars would fall short of the required transfer fee, which would in turn demand a substantial economic readjustment.

Martial, who has struggled to maintain consistency at Old Trafford due to a host of injuries, has registered five goals and two assists in 13 games as a centre-forward this season. Dalot, on the other hand, has emerged as a first-choice right-back for the Red Devils this season.

Overall, Hernandez has scored 22 goals and contributed 27 assists in 145 games across all competitions for the Stefano Pioli-coached side.

Manchester United deepen discussions to sign 26-year-old defender: Reports

As per TUTTOmercatoWEB, Inter Milan are prepared to sell star right-back Denzel Dumfries for a reduced fee of £35 million in the ongoing winter transfer window. The Netherlands international, who has been on Manchester United and Chelsea's radar, was valued at £53 million.

Manchester United have progressed in their initial discussions to lure Dumfries away from San Siro and are now regarded as front-runners.

Dumfries, 26, has been a crucial starter for the Nerazzurri since arriving from PSV Eindhoven for £12 million in the summer of 2021. So far, he has registered seven goals and 10 assists in 68 overall matches for Inter.

