Manchester United considering summer move for Serie A superstar - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to move for Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as they look to add quality and depth to their squad.

The Red Devils' sporting operations will come under the control of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group following their around 25% acquisition of the club. They are reportedly set to put a robust structure in place at the club.

In spite of recent failings on the pitch, United remain one of Europe's biggest clubs, and one of the main goals of Sir Jim Ratcliffe is to restore the club's glory. To do this, they recognize the need to spend on some of Europe's finest players to join their present crop of players.

Meanwhile, Kvaratskhelia emerged in 2022-23 as one of the world's best in his position, staking his claim with quality showings for Napoli. He recorded 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 Serie A appearances. Alongside striker Victor Osimhen, the Georgian drove the attack of the Italian side as they won the title.

As per Fichajes.net, with the lack of attacking depth evident in their squad, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has identified Kvaratskhelia as a target. He remains under contract at the Stadio Diego Maradona until 2027 but is wanted by the English side.

By his lofty standards from last season, Kvaratskhelia has slowed down this season, recording 10 goals in 26 Serie A games. The former Rubin Kazan man also has five assists in the Italian league and one more in the UEFA Champions League.

The reigning Serie A MVP has been touted for a move to the Premier League or Spain in recent months. His quality will make him a great addition to any top side in Europe, but Manchester United will need to spend heavily to sign him.

Manchester United return to winning ways against Everton

Manchester United recovered from successive league defeats to inflict a defeat on Everton in their Premier League meeting on Saturday. The Red Devils claimed a 2-0 win, keeping a clean sheet in the encounter at Old Trafford.

Argentine teenager Alejandro Garnacho was instrumental as he won two penalties in the first half for the side. Bruno Fernandes (12') and Marcus Rashford (36') stepped up from the spot to fire their side to all three points on offer.

Manchester United held off weak attempts from the Toffees to get back into the game, claiming a first win in three attempts. They remain in sixth place, eight points outside the league's top four.