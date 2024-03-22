Manchester United contemplating swap deal involving Jadon Sancho for Bundesliga attacker: Reports

Manchester United are allegedly mulling over a swap deal involving Jadon Sancho and Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen, who is thought to push for a move this summer.

After suffering a public fallout with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, Sancho moved to Dortmund on a short-term loan move earlier in January. The 23-year-old has found his form at his former club of late, contributing two goals and as many assists in 10 appearances so far.

Expand Tweet

Hence, according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, Dortmund are interested in keeping Sancho on a temporary basis for another campaign. BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl is said to be quite delighted with the 23-cap England international's recent performances.

Sancho, who joined the Red Devils in a £73 million switch from Dortmund in 2021, could decide to stay at the Bundesliga outfit due to regular game time. He recently admitted his love for BVB, saying (h/t Metro):

"I've always got a special place for Dortmund. This is where I made my name. I've got to be grateful to them, but also to my teammates, just for believing in me. I'm just happy that we got the [2-0 UEFA Champions League] win [over PSV Eindhoven on March 13]."

Although Dortmund's priority is to facilitate another loan move for Sancho, they are open to a swap deal involving Malen. They are prepared to let go of the Dutchman, who has drawn interest from teams like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool in the recent times.

Malen, who left PSV Eindhoven to join Dortmund for around £26 million in 2021, is currently relishing his best-ever season for his club. The 25-year-old has found the back of the opposition net 13 times, 11 in the Bundesliga, and recorded five assists in 33 games so far.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United urged to rope in Italian

Speaking exclusively to Tottenham News, ex-Tottenham Hotspur scout Bryan King asserted that Guglielmo Vicario would be keen to join Manchester United. He said (h/t TEAMtalk):

"Andre Onana won't win United anything. From their perspective, I think they should go out and sign Vicario. If they want to spend money, then spend money on players who are proven in the Premier League. Vicario would be tempted by a move to Old Trafford."

Since leaving Inter Milan in a potential £47 million deal past July, Onana has made 39 overall appearances for Manchester United. He has registered 12 clean sheets and conceded a staggering 60 goals so far.

Vicario, on the other hand, has enjoyed a fine debut season at Tottenham. The 27-year-old Italian has overseen seven shutouts and shipped 43 goals in 30 matches across competitions in the ongoing season.