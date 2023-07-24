Manchester United's interest in Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane has gone cold due to their unwillingness to break their wage structure, according to The Times.

The Red Devils have made two major additions to their squad this summer, signing Mason Mount and Andre Onana for a combined £100 million. Erik ten Hag's side have since turned their attention towards signing a center-forward.

Manchester United have expressed an interest in Kane, according to the aforementioned source. However, the Premier League giants are reluctant to pursue a deal for the England captain due to concerns that they would have to shatter their wage structure.

Ten Hag's side reportedly introduced a strict wage structure following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last November. They are therefore unsure about signing Kane, who they believe would want over £500,000 a week according to the aforementioned report.

Such a financial outlay would see the Red Devils risk defying Financial Fair Play rules. It would also raise the prospect of causing disruption in the dressing room over wage disparity. Marcus Rashford, who recently signed a lucrative contract, earns around £325,000 a week.

Tottenham, for their part, are prepared to cash in on Kane if he does not extend his contract beyond next year. They have offered the Englishman a new deal worth around £400,000 a week, as per the report. However, with the player increasingly keen to leave, Spurs have slapped a £100 million price tag on him.

Bayern Munich have notably been credited with an interest in the Premier League's second-highest goalscorer of all-time. They have already had two offers rejected by the north London giants, but are expected to return with an improved proposal this week.

Manchester United have Harry Kane alternatives in mind

Manchester United are not restricting their striker hunt to just Harry Kane. The Red Devils have alternatives in mind for the Tottenham talisman. According to The Times, Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani are under consideration at Old Trafford.

The Athletic recently reported that the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with Hojlund. However, Atalanta's £86 million valuation of the Denmark international has proved to be a hurdle. There are suggestions that the Serie A club are now seeking an initial sum of £60 million plus add-ons.

Manchester United are said to be holding parallel discussions over a deal for Frankfurt's Kolo Muani. However, the France international is also likely to cost a hefty sum as he is contracted to the Bundesliga club until 2027.

Erik ten Hag is, nevertheless, keen to add a new No. 9 to his ranks.