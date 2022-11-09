Manchester United 'crazy' about making January move for €120m-rated Argentina international: Reports

Manchester United are crazy about making a January move for Benfica's Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez, as per Portuguese outlet Record.

The Red Devils are delighted with Fernandez, 21, and are leading the race to sign the Argentinian.

Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester City have also been scouting the midfielder in the Champions League.

He has impressed for Roger Schmidt's side in Europe, making five appearances and providing two assists.

Fernandez was a key part of Benfica's table-topping group stage campaign, where they beat PSG to claim Group H.

Manchester United are crazy about signing the Argentinian, but the stumbling block is that Benfica would only be willing to part with the player at the end of the season.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Enzo Fernández already knows that he is going to the World Cup. Enzo will travel with the National Team on Monday. Enzo Fernández already knows that he is going to the World Cup. Enzo will travel with the National Team on Monday. @Record_Portugal ✨ Enzo Fernández already knows that he is going to the World Cup. Enzo will travel with the National Team on Monday. @Record_Portugal ⭐️🇶🇦 https://t.co/Qrp604aIwN

Fernandez joined the Primeira Liga side from River Plate in the summer for €12 million.

He has made 22 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

The Argentinian midfielder is usually deployed on the right side of a midfield three at the Estadio da Luz.

He is calm on the ball with a good passing range, boasting more line-breaking passes into open play (68) than any other Primeira Liga player so far this season.

Fernandez's current deal with Benfica expires in 2027, and Schmidt's side possesses a €120 million release clause in his contract.

Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Fred could leave the club next summer

Maguire's United future is uncertain

According to Italian transfer expert Rudy Galetti, Maguire and Fred are two Manchester United players who could be heading out of Old Trafford.

Galetti claims that European clubs have asked for information regarding Maguire, who has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

The United skipper has made eight appearances across competitions, helping the side keep four clean sheets.

However, half of those appearances have been as a starter, with Ten Hag preferring the defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Maguire joined the Red Devils from Leicester City for €87 million in 2019 and is the world's most expensive defender.

The price-tag associated with his capture has plagued the English defender's time at the club, as he has been constantly criticized.

Meanwhile, Fred has been at Old Trafford since 2018, when he joined the club from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk for €59 million.

The Brazilian midfielder has made 15 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal.

Fred's contract with Manchester United expires next summer, and he will be able to speak to clubs from abroad in January.

