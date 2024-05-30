Manchester United dealt blow as rival PL club set to demand £75 million transfer fee on top summer target - Reports

Manchester United have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite as the Toffees have slapped a £75 million price tag on him. The Red Devils are keen on the defender as they look to revamp their aging backline this summer.

Having spent time on loan at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, Branthwaite has made his name known in the Premier League this season. The 21-year-old earned a place in England's initial 33-man squad for next month's European Championship as a result of his performances for boyhood club Everton.

Manchester United find themselves needing quality central defensive cover, with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans leaving the club as free agents this summer. With one year left on their respective contracts, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could also be set to move to different clubs.

The Red Devils have their sights set on Branthwaite, who is contracted to Everton until 2027. ESPN reports now that the Toffees have informed potential suitors that they will only sell the young defender for around £75 million this summer.

Jarrad Branthwaite will be perfect as competition and cover for Lisandro Martinez, who struggled with injury throughout the 2023-24 season. The left-sided centre-back is a good target for clubs for his youth, quality, and being a homegrown player.

Branthwaite played 35 times in the Premier League in 2023-24, earning a starting berth in the Everton side that survived relegation from the division. He helped them keep 12 clean sheets. He was named the Players' Player of the Season and Fans' Young Player of the Season at Everton.

Erik ten Hag's side are looking to be prudent in the transfer market despite freeing up funds with the exits of several high-earners in recent windows. This may prevent them from pursuing a move for Branthwaite, whose valuation will make him one of the most expensive central defenders ever.

Manchester United set to target Chelsea star - Reports

Manchester United are set to target Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah as they look to strengthen their backline ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Red Devils are looking to reunite childhood friends Chalobah and Mason Mount at Old Trafford next season.

According to The Independent, Manchester United are interested in Chalobah, who is expected to be made available this summer despite impressing at Chelsea. The Blues need to sell some players for financial reasons, and Chalobah is one of the names on their list. They value him at around £25 million and will likely sanction a move if their valuation is met.

Chalobah will be a direct replacement for Varane, who will leave the Red Devils on June 30 once his contract expires. The FA Cup winners will be interested in signing the 24-year-old, who has 80 senior appearances under his belt in Chelsea colors.

