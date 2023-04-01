Manchester United dealt huge blow as club chief is refusing to sell their top target - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur's Daniel Levy has reportedly vowed never to sell Harry Kane to Manchester United.

Despite Kane's precarious contract situation and the Red Devils' desire to add a proven goalscorer to their squad, according to sources (via Metro), Tottenham's chairman has no intention of entertaining any offers.

With one year left on his contract, the Englishman has attracted interest from various suitors, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. However, Kane's preference is to stay in the Premier League and break Alan Shearer's scoring record.

Although Spurs are not giving up hope of securing a new contract for the England skipper, any decision on his future will be made after the club appoints a new manager. Manchester United are said to be preparing a bid of approximately £80 million for Kane, but that is unlikely to be enough, according to Metro.

Levy's stance on not doing business with either Manchester United or Manchester City is believed to be the main obstacle for the Red Devils, according to the Daily Mail (via Metro). The Spurs chairman has reportedly never forgiven himself for allowing Kyle Walker to move to Manchester City in 2017, as the right-back has since remained irreplaceable.

Tottenham's reluctance to sell Kane is understandable given that he is their most important player. The club are even prepared to let talks over a new contract roll over into next season, despite the risk of Kane entering the final year of his deal.

Kane has enjoyed a stellar individual campaign, scoring 21 times in 28 Premier League appearances this season. His value to Tottenham cannot be overstated, and it is clear that the club will not be willing to let him go without a fight.

Erik ten Hag may be desperate to add a proven goalscorer to his Manchester United side in the summer. However, only time will tell if the Red Devils can find a way to convince Levy to part ways with his prized asset.

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen out of contention for Napoli

In a devastating blow to Napoli fans, it has been revealed that Victor Osimhen will be absent from the team for the foreseeable future. The Nigerian striker sustained an injury while representing his country during the international break and, as a result, will be forced to miss a number of upcoming fixtures.

According to reports from the club (via SoccerNet), the Manchester United target has suffered discomfort in his left adductor. Although the exact timeframe for his return to action was initially unclear, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that the Super Eagles star will be out of action for several weeks.

