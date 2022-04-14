Manchester United dealt massive blow in race to sign sought-after 22-year-old: Reports

Manchester United have been dealt a massive blow in their pursuit of 22-year-old Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. According to a top Premier League source (via The Sun), the forward will only sign for a club competing in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United and Arsenal are amongst the clubs wanting to sign Darwin Nunez in the upcoming transfer window, according to the Metro. The Uruguayan forward is having a stellar season with Benfica, having scored 32 goals in 37 appearances for the Portuguese outfit. Nunez also scored twice over two legs against Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinals.

It looks like the Red Devils might have to look elsewhere to strengthen their attack as they struggle to break into the Premier League top four.

However, the anonymous Premier League executive was quoted as saying the following:

"In every metric he shapes up well. He’s good in the air, great decision maker, he’s mobile, tactically superb and embraces the fight. He’ll be going to a Champions League club."

As things stand, Manchester United are languishing in seventh place in the Premier League, having amassed 51 points from 31 matches. They are currently six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United are expected to have a massive summer ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils will be appointing a new permanent manager, which as of now looks likely to be Erik ten Hag. They will also be dipping into the transfer market to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

However, qualification for the Champions League will do them a world of good. If they fail to qualify for the tournament, it could get difficult to attract their primary transfer targets in the summer.

Manchester United take on Norwich City in the Premier League

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils come into the fixture on the back after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last weekend. They are currently winless in the league since club football returned from the international break.

United are expected to pick up three points against a struggling Norwich City side. Despite beating Burnley 2-0, the Canaries are still rock bottom in the Premier League standings. Dean Smith's side have picked up just 21 points all season and seem destined to be relegated at the end of the season.

