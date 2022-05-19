Manchester United dealt transfer blow as European club slap €100m price tag on 22-year-old - Reports

Manchester United have been told the asking price for their top target, Darwin Nunez, has risen. Benfica have reportedly informed the Red Devils that they are now looking for €100 million instead of the €60 million quoted earlier this year.

Record claim the updated price tag could put United off. Erik ten Hag wanted to bring in the forward, but the Red Devils aren't willing to spend a large chunk of their transfer budget on the Uruguayan with midfield signings their priority.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Arsenal and Man United are stepping up their chase for £60m rated Benfica star Darwin Nunez Arsenal and Man United are stepping up their chase for £60m rated Benfica star Darwin Nunez https://t.co/tGXCWqwna4

The incoming manager may reportedly be handed a £150 million budget. He wants to sign a replacement for Edinson Cavani, who is on his way out of the club this summer when his contract expires.

Nunez is seen as the perfect player for Ten Hag's system and he has been in top form this season. The forward has scored 34 goals in 41 matches and has attracted interest from a number of clubs around Europe.

Diego Forlan wants Manchester United to sign Darwin Nunez

Diego Forlan has backed the Red Devils to sign Darwin Nunez. He claims the young forward has a lot of potential and would not be a bad signing for the Old Trafford side.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Darwin Núñez has finished as the Primeira's top scorer with 26 goals. Here's every single one of them: youtube.com/watch?v=woizCQ… Darwin Núñez has finished as the Primeira's top scorer with 26 goals. Here's every single one of them: youtube.com/watch?v=woizCQ…

While speaking with Breaking the Lines, he said:

"I think that he is a very good player, a good kid who is doing really well at Benfica and is enjoying a strong season. It is not just the Portuguese league where he is doing well but in the Champions League too. He is a player who has a lot of potential, and he could fit in at Manchester United.

"But obviously, everyone needs to have patience, although he is getting better with more and more experience. He would not be a bad signing for Manchester United and it would be nice to see him there. It is a club that gives you time, that makes you feel comfortable and as if you are in a familiar place, very cozy and nice. It would be spectacular having him playing for Manchester United."

The Red Devils are yet to decide the future of Anthony Martial, who is on loan at Sevilla.

