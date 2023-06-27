Manchester United dealt transfer blow as French international signs contract extension: Reports

Manchester United's pursuit of the French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has taken a drastic turn as he has now inked a one-year extension with Juventus, according to The Athletic. The gritty 28-year-old, with his contract previously hanging in the balance, had garnered interest from the Red Devils.

The allure of a potential free transfer to the storied Old Trafford had been in the works. However, Rabiot has chosen to stick with the Serie A giants for yet another year, much to the disappointment of Manchester United's faithful.

Last summer saw Rabiot's almost-sojourn to the Theatre of Dreams squashed due to disagreements over personal terms. Despite coming agonizingly close to sporting the red jersey, the Frenchman opted to continue wearing the black and white stripes.

Since then, Rabiot has blossomed into a formidable player under the guidance of Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. He was among the top performers for the Bianconeri in the previous season, where he racked up 32 Serie A appearances, etching his name on the score sheet eight times.

Now, he has decided to sign a one-year contract with the Juventini, where he will hopefully continue to flourish under Allegri. In the meantime, Manchester United are in the throes of intense negotiations, trying to fortify their midfield before the start of the new season.

There have been talks with representatives for Moises Caicedo about a potential move from Brighton. Concurrently, United have found themselves turned away thrice by Chelsea following their bids for Mason Mount.

It's a crucial period for the Red Devils as they scramble to make key signings, and the Rabiot setback will only add to their urgency.

Manchester United prodigy Alejandro Garnacho teases new number this upcoming season

The Red Devils' new home kit for the season has been revealed, and with it, the club has cryptically alluded to a change in shirt number for Alejandro Garnacho. Last season saw the Argentinian prodigy sporting '49' on his back.

However, fans were left bemused as they have been unable to order Garnacho's 49 jersey from the club website, according to United In Focus. The club's decision to omit Garnacho's name from the available options for jersey name and number customization sparked off whispers among fans.

This subtle hint could very well signal an impending announcement, one that will hand Garnacho a new squad number in his ongoing journey with Manchester United.

Adding fuel to the fire, recent speculations (via United In Focus) have touted that Garnacho might be the next in line to inherit the coveted number '7' jersey. This iconic number was recently left vacant by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

Poll : 0 votes