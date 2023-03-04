Manchester United dealt transfer blow as key target unlikely to leave La Liga club in the summer - Reports

Manchester United have been handed a transfer blow as Frenkie de Jong, a player the Red Devils have been targeting since last summer, is likely to stay in Barcelona this summer (according to SPORT).

After an unsuccessful pursuit for the Dutchman last summer, rumors about another attempt in the upcoming transfer window were beginning to pick-up pace. De Jong, however, is unlikely to leave the Catalan club as he has been in fantastic form recently.

The former Ajax star put on a stellar performance as Barcelona earned a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

De Jong has scored two goals and has provided one assist in 31 matches so far this campaign. He has been instrumental in manager Xavi's new four-man midfield alongside Sergio Busquets, Gavi, and Pedri.

Manchester United have been undergoing a rebuilding process under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League.

With the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes already in their ranks, the addition of De Jong would have elevated the Red Devils to another level.

"We know it's going to be difficult" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of Liverpool showdown

Manchester United are set to take on Liverpool in a stunning Premier League showdown on March 5 at Anfield. Ahead of the much-anticipated match, Erik ten Hag sounded cautiously optimistic.

Speaking to the media, the Dutch manager said (via the Red Devils' official website):

"I'm looking forward [to it], I know the ambience, the atmosphere will be great. It will be hostile against us, and we like it. It is, of course, a test. But we're facing Liverpool and we're really looking forward [to it], I know these players, my squad, my team will be prepared to go and fight, to go with confidence but we know it's going to be difficult."

Ten Hag added:

"We know we have to suffer, we have to sacrifice to get a good result."

United came out victorious when the two sides met at Old Trafford earlier in the season. Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League with 39 points on the board from 24 matches.

