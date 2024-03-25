Manchester United decide to extend star's contract amid string of impressive displays: Reports

Manchester United have allegedly decided to hand Scott McTominay a new deal in light of his stellar performances in the ongoing campaign.

McTominay, who was reportedly subject to a £30 million bid from West Ham United last August, has proved to a key squad member for the Red Devils this season. He has stepped up his game in Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen's absences due to respective injuries.

A right-footed box-to-box operator, McTominay has recently been in the form of his life. The 27-year-old has netted nine goals and provided three assists in 34 outings across competitions so far this campaign.

Now, according to the Daily Star, Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group are keen to secure McTominay's future at Old Trafford. They are aiming to hand the 41-cap Scotland international a pay rise on his current £60,000-per-week contract.

McTominay, whose existing contract is set to run out next June, joined Manchester United's academy in 2002. After rising through his boyhood team's youth ranks, he made his senior debut in the 2016-17 season.

Since his first appearance for United in May 2017, McTominay has featured in 243 overall games. He has found the back of the net 28 times and laid out eight assists for the record 20-time English champions so far.

Manchester United not considering Erik ten Hag departure, suggests reputed journalist

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that Manchester United are not planning to fire Erik ten Hag at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 season. He elaborated:

"I've said many times that the plan is to review Ten Hag at the end of the season, but there's still no indication that he will definitely depart. This is because INEOS are not doing things backwards. They're making executive changes first. They're reviewing every department, a process Sir Dave Brailsford has led and continues to do so. Then, they'll decide in what direction they want to head."

Claiming that United are still assessing other options, Jacobs added:

"When you're in Manchester United's position, and the same goes for Chelsea, you have to simultaneously back your existing manager without giving categorical guarantees that he's staying and consider a succession plan. Ten Hag understands that the job is there for him to earn and continue. But at the same time, it's normal for a club to look at a list of candidates."

Ten Hag, who left Ajax in 2022, has guided the Red Devils to 21 wins, three draws, and 16 losses in 40 overall matches this campaign. His team have scored 65 goals and shipped a whopping 62 matches so far.

Manchester United, who are sixth with 47 points from 28 Premier League matches, will next visit Brentord in a league clash on March 30.