Manchester United decide time frame to confirm their next manager - Reports

Manchester United have decided on when they would like to confirm their new permanent manager. Based on the latest reports, we can expect an announcement by the end of April.

The vacant managerial seat at Old Trafford has been a topic of discussion ever since Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was sacked in November last year. Instead of making a permanent appointment, United decided to hand over the reins to Ralf Rangnick.

It was revealed earlier that Manchester United have started an extensive search for a new manager, with football director John Murtough saying it will be a 'through' process.

While names like Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Enrique and Brendan Rodgers have been linked with the job, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are considered to be the favorites at the moment.

Now, in the latest update provided by the Daily Mail, United are planning to make an announcement about the job by the end of April.

According to the report, this plan will give the next manager more scope in getting involved with the plans for the upcoming transfer window. The uncertainty surrounding the new boss has had an impact on the contract and transfer talks at the club.

The report further stated that this is an indication of the new hierarchy, CEO Richard Arnold and Murtough at Manchester United to provide the man taking over every chance to hit the ground running.

If everything does go according to plan, this will be the earliest managerial appointment Manchester United have made since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013. David Moyes was given the job on 9th May that year but only started working in July.

Fans and critics are expecting the appointment of the new manager to be crucial for Manchester United

Many are considering the managerial appointment at Manchester United to be a crucial call as fans and critics feel it could play a major role in ensuring the club returns to its glory days.

This season started with high expectations as the Old Trafford faithful expected United to challenge for major honours. However, the Red Devils are currently fifth in the table and are currently in a race with Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham for the final Champions League spot.

The fans would like either Ten Hag or Pochettino to take over at the club with a recent survey by the Athletic showing that 58% of the people wanted the Ajax Boss at the club.

We can expect a few more updates to come in regarding the topic in the coming days.

