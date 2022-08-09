Manchester United declare interest in signing £35 million-rated striker: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo in the ongoing transfer window.

Gakpo, who has four years left on his current deal at the Philips Stadium, has grown by leaps and bounds since his professional debut in 2018. The 23-year-old has continued his rich vein of form into the new season, registering three goals and two assists in three matches.

Will he still be there when the window shuts? 🥵 Cody Gakpo's game by numbers vs. FC Emmen:60 minutes100% shot accuracy36 touches4 touches in opp. box3 passes into the box3 shots2 crosses2 goalsWill he still be there when the window shuts? 🥵 https://t.co/plZAlowLk4

During the 2021-22 season, he shot to prominence with 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 appearances for PSV across all competitions. The Netherlands international has helped the club lift four trophies.

According to ESPN, Manchester United have registered their interest in Gakpo but are yet to table a formal offer. The report also added that the £35 million-rated player is keen to secure a move to north-west England if terms are agreed between the two clubs.

However, Ruud van Nistelrooy's side are still in with a chance of qualifying for this season's UEFA Champions League group stages. So, they are unlikely to accept a paltry sum for the right-footed attacker.

The Red Devils have been on the hunt for a forward since the start of the summer transfer window. The club were in pursuit of Ajax forward Antony last month but were priced out of a move by the Eredivisie club.

Most recently, Erik ten Hag's side missed out on the signing of talented Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, who is set to join RB Leipzig next summer.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC #mufc PSV's Cody Gakpo is viewed as a cheaper alternative to Antony, in which said deal isn't moving forward at any real pace. [ @alex_crook PSV's Cody Gakpo is viewed as a cheaper alternative to Antony, in which said deal isn't moving forward at any real pace. [@alex_crook] #mufc

Manchester United, meanwhile, have pulled out of a potential deal for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic after a failed initial bid of £6.8 million.

The development comes after the club received complaints from fans about the 33-year-old. The Austrian was accused of using racist slurs against North Macedonia's Ezgjan Alioski at UEFA Euro 2020.

So far, Manchester United have roped in three players this summer. They've signed centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

Manchester United renew their interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are considering making a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. They have realized that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is averse to a move to Old Trafford.

The report also added that Lazio values Milinkovic-Savic in the region of £50 million. The Serie A club are also preparing to offer a contract extension to the 27-year-old. He has scored 58 goals and provided 51 assists in 294 matches in all competitions.

