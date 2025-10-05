Manchester United defender linked with surprise move to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports 

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire could potentially reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo after being linked with a move to Al-Nassr. Maguire is expected to depart the Red Devils next summer as a free agent, with the likes of Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq reportedly interested in acquiring his signature, according to the Daily Mirror (via GOAL).

Harry Maguire has experienced a lot of ups and downs since joining Manchester United from Leicester City for a transfer fee of £80 million in 2019. Despite being appointed club captain within six months, the 32-year-old was inconsistent at the back and was error-prone at times.

During this time, the England international also played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo between August 2021 and November 2022. However, Maguire's fortunes have reversed in recent seasons, and he remains a key part of the Red Devils' defense.

Manchester United opted to extend Maguire's deal by 12 months last summer, keeping him at the club until next year. However, they are reportedly not willing to offer him a new deal as they look to build for the future.

Maguire will be able to negotiate with clubs from January, with Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq amongst the suitors. However, he could potentially face stiff competition with Inigo Martinez and Mohamed Simakan if he were to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

"We have to do it" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes bold admission amid rumors of friendly clash against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr

Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Manchester United will play mid-season friendlies in the current campaign due to their financial woes. His comments have boosted the chances of the Red Devils facing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in a friendly in Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United suffered a massive blow last season after they failed to qualify for any European competition for the first time in 11 years, resulting in a loss of around £100 million. Due to this, the Red Devils are reportedly considering the possibility of playing a friendly in Saudi Arabia later this year.

During the Sunderland pre-match press conference, Amorim stated (via GOAL):

"We have to do it. And you know, we knew that when we missed out on Europe, we have a lot of things to do. We have our fans, we have the budget, we have to to compensate for a lot of things. So we have to do it. We will do it. We want to be with our fans around the world. If you have to do it, you have to manage to find the space to do it."

A friendly against Al-Nassr would also set up an interesting reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter's contract with the Red Devils was mutually terminated in 2022 after he spoke out against Erik ten Hag and the club's hierarchy during his infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

