Manchester United defender set to join Ligue 1 club on loan: Reports

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is on the verge of joining Bordeaux on loan until the end of the season, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Bordeaux acquired the services of Brazilian centre-back Marcelo from league rivals Lyon on Friday. However, with Laurent Koscielny on his way out of the club, Les Girondins are keen to sign another defender before the transfer window slams shut.

It has now emerged that Manchester United defender Jones is a target for the Ligue 1 outfit.

According to the aforementioned source, Jones will join the French club on loan until the end of the season. Bordeaux sporting director Admar Lopes has reportedly personally convinced the Englishman to make the switch.

Jones has been with the Red Devils since the summer of 2011 when he joined them from Blackburn Rovers. However, he is currently behind the likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

The central defender does not appear to have a place in Manchester United's plans for the future despite having a contract with the club until 2023. He has made only one senior appearance for the Premier League giants so far this season.

Manchester United are thus open to the idea of parting ways with Jones before Monday's transfer deadline.

Bordeaux are expecting Josh Maja and Otavio to leave the club soon. According to L'Equipe [via Get French Football News], the departures of those two players will allow the Ligue 1 club to make room for Jones on their wage bill.

More departures at Manchester United?

Anthony Martial has already joined La Liga club Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. Amad Diallo followed in the footsteps of the Frenchman. He put pen to paper on a temporary deal with Scottish Premiership champions Rangers this week.

Donny van de Beek could be next in line to secure a move away from Manchester United before Monday's transfer deadline. The Dutchman is reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time at Old Trafford and is keen to leave on loan this month.

Crystal Palace have been in talks with the Premier League giants over a temporary deal for Van de Beek. According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Everton have now joined the race for the midfielder.

