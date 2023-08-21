Manchester United defender subject of surprise interest from Ligue 1 club: Reports

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is reportedly a transfer target for Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

Since arriving from Benfica in 2017 on a €35 million deal, Lindelof has made 232 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, also contributing three goals and six assists. However, the Swedish centre-back has fallen down the pecking order since Eric ten Hag's arrival last summer.

Lindelof made 35 appearances overall last season, starting 27 matches, but finds himself behind the first-choice pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. He came off the bench in the 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in United's Premier League opener but didn't feature in the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19).

The Swede is in the final 12 months of his current deal. Meanwhile, RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins has reported that Rennais could launch a bid for Lindelof if Arthur Theate departs. However, he also added that the transfer appears unlikely, as the Swede is enjoying life in Manchester.

Hawkins tweeted (as translated from French):

"Rennes surveyed Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof. The Swede is well placed in the Stade Rennais shortlist in the event of Arthur Theate's departure. The file remains complex. Lindelof enjoys Manchester."

Expand Tweet

As per L'Equipe, Premier League giants Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old Theate. It's unclear if they make a bid for him before the transfer window closes, though.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane blasts Anthony Martial following Spurs defeat

Roy Keane is critical of United players in Spurs defeat.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was scathing in his assessment of striker Anthony Martial in the 2-0 Premier League defeat at Spurs at the weekend.

Ange Postecoglou's side scored two unanswered goals in the second half for their first league win of the season. United did have their chances, with captain Bruno Fernandes blazing an unmarked header horribly wide.

Keane said (as per SportBible) about Martial, who replaced Marcus Rashford with five minutes of regulation time remaining.

"They're bringing on players like (Anthony) Martial. They're bringing on these players... you might as well bring on Frank Stapleton and Norman Whiteside. Martial's not going to get you out of trouble."

The Frenchman has scored only 10 times in his last 38 games across competitions since last season.