Manchester United defender suffers setback as injury deemed worse than initially feared: Reports

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has reportedly suffered an injury setback that will see him spend longer than expected on the sidelines.

According to talkSPORT, Shaw is set to miss another five weeks due to a muscle problem. The England international hasn't played for the Red Devils since mid-August.

The 28-year-old's absence has been felt, with Manchester United enduring a dismal start to the campaign. He is Erik ten Hag's first-choice left-back, while his understudy Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined.

Shaw looks set to be out of action until at least the end of November. It's a massive blow for Ten Hag as his side endure more injury woes. The former Southampton full-back has made two appearances across competitions this season.

Manchester United will turn to Sergio Reguilon, who is on loan at Old Trafford from Tottenham Hotspur. The Spanish left-back has only just returned from fitness issues of his own but looks set to face Sheffield United today (October 21).

Ten Hag has been forced to play summer signing Sofyan Amrabat in a makeshift left-back position to help the situation. However, the Red Devils have been exposed down that flank, with the Morrocan predominantly a midfielder.

Erik ten Hag gives an update on Manchester United duo Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's injuries

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also sidelined with a hamstring injury and hasn't played for Manchester United since mid-September. The English right-back has made five appearances across competitions, providing one assist.

Ten Hag gave an update on Shaw and Wan-Bissaka's situations ahead of his side's clash with Sheffield United. He said (via SportsMole):

"Of course, they are closer [to a comeback]. But so, for instance, Luke Shaw, I don't expect him back in this block of games. For instance, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, I don't think he's too far away from returning into team training and so back in the team."

Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a career turnaround under Ten Hag, becoming a prominent member of his first team. He's made 39 appearances under the Dutch coach, bagging two assists.

Ten Hag does have Diogo Dalot to call upon at right-back but he could have been an option to fill in at left-back if Wan-Bissaka was available. The Red Devils' defense has endured an injury crisis this season.

Raphael Varane has missed four games across competitions due to fitness problems but he trained ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane. Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a foot injury.