Manchester United to deliver 5-star meals to players after Erik ten Hag imposes new fitness regime: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly offering their players five-star meals on wheels to regulate their weight gain during the upcoming season under the instructions of new head coach Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag, who was appointed as the new Red Devils boss in April, has introduced a host of rules for the players at Old Trafford. The former Ajax head coach has already outlined a strict code in line with his approach, centered around discipline and health checks.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils advertised for a first-team head chef last month and are now currently providing curated meals to the squad members at their designated residences. Ten Hag has also imposed other rules like banning players from consuming alcohol during match weeks and demanding that the players eat together at training.

A source told the aforementioned tabloid newspaper:

"The facilities at Carrington are now more like a Michelin-starred restaurant as opposed to an old-fashioned canteen. There is even a steak room."

The source added:

"The players need to stick to their diets so the chefs are happy to make meals and get them delivered to any player that wants them. Some are young, live alone, and are much more confident on the pitch than in the kitchen."

The Red Devils recently ended their pre-season tour unbeaten in Thailand and Australia. The club started off their pre-season preparations with a 4-0 win against Liverpool and then followed it up with a 4-1 victory over Melbourne Victory.

Ten Hag's side then continued their fine show of form against Crystal Palace with a 3-1 win. However, the club gave up a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Aston Villa in their most recent friendly.

Manchester United are scheduled to start their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 5.

Manchester United boss to receive bonus for securing top-four finish

According to The Daily Mail, new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is expected to receive a £3 million bonus if he guides the Premier League giants back to the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

The 52-year-old is said to pocket a £9 million salary over the course of his tenure at Old Trafford. However, a host of bonuses are also attached in the tactician's contract, including a seven-figure incentive if he guides the club to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Dutchman will hope to get Manchester United to improve on their sixth-placed finish last season.

