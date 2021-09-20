Manchester United in 'direct contact' with Red Devils star and his father over contract extension - Reports

Manchester United have been in direct contact with star winger Jesse Lingard and his father over a proposed new contract extension, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to the aforementioned source, United are hoping Lingard will pen a contract extension despite their opening proposal being turned down by the player. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge advocate of the deal and wants Lingard to sign it.

Lingard seems to have found his feet in this star-studded United squad after regaining his form while on loan at West Ham United last season. The 28-year-old has scored two goals for Manchester United this season after coming off the bench. Lingard also scored twice for England in the most recent international break.

Lingard netted a dramatic last-gasp winner against West Ham United on Sunday which might have prompted Manchester United into tying the winger down on a new long-term contract.

After a busy summer transfer window which saw them sign Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, the Red Devils are keen to offer long-term contracts to their existing stars.

Fabrizio Romano believes the next in line for a new contract are Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba.

Out of these players, Pogba is the one whose situation is the most tricky. The 28-year-old midfield general hasn’t shown any intentions of penning a new deal. However, Pogba has been one of Manchester United's key players this season which has made some fans optimistic that the World Cup winner will sign an extension.

Jesse Lingard goes from 'zero-to-hero' for Manchester United

Jesse Lingard has had a roller coaster of a week at Manchester United. He was directly at fault for BSC Young Boys' late winner in their first group match of the UEFA Champions League.

However, Lingard redeemed himself against West Ham United to salvage an important three points for Manchester United. The points were crucial for the club to keep pace with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the title race.

Speaking after the game against West Ham, the Manchester United winger said:

"I've been working hard, to overcome last week wasn't easy but to get some minutes today and score was brilliant. Mistakes happen in football, you have to overcome those things."

As things stand, Manchester United are third in the Premier League on 13 points, behind Liverpool and Chelsea on mere goal difference. The Red Devils are next going to face Aston Villa in the league.

