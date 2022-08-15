Manchester United dressing room involved in huge row just days before humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford: Reports

Manchester United players were reportedly embroiled in a dressing room argument just two days before their 4-0 humiliation against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13.

After a 2-1 loss to Brighton Hove & Albion last weekend, the Red Devils made the trip to London for their second Premier League fixture of the 2022-23 season. However, Ten Hag's side were dismantled inside 35 minutes as the Bees scored four goals.

Josh Dasilva opened the scoring owing to a David de Gea error before Mathias Jensen doubled the lead with a well-placed shot from inside the box. Ben Mee piled on the pressure with a header at the half-hour mark before Bryan Mbuemo slotted in the fourth.

Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh De Gea, McTominay, Elanga, Rashford, Fernandes, Van de Beek and Dalot apologising to the Manchester United fans De Gea, McTominay, Elanga, Rashford, Fernandes, Van de Beek and Dalot apologising to the Manchester United fans https://t.co/F3Y9HXqBm9

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United players were involved in a dressing room row in the aftermath of the defeat against Graham Potter's side. The report also added that the players were 'quarreling' but the identities of those involved are unclear at this point.

The cliques that proved to be the downfall of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick last season reportedly still exist within the squad. Furthermore, the presence of certain players like Cristiano Ronaldo, who are at the club against their will, is said to be affecting the morale in the dressing room.

The Portuguese cut a frustrated figure throughout the game. He even decided not to acknowledge the club's traveling fans in the stands following the game.

The Red Devils will next lock horns with rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on August 22.

Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh Feeling that the situation with Ronaldo is coming to a head. Either he is going to have to change his attitude and body language or Manchester United will have to terminate his contract. Can’t go on like this. No one in the dressing room is challenging him because of his status. Feeling that the situation with Ronaldo is coming to a head. Either he is going to have to change his attitude and body language or Manchester United will have to terminate his contract. Can’t go on like this. No one in the dressing room is challenging him because of his status.

Alan Shearer issues worrying claim on Manchester United transfer target

Former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker Alan Shearer has claimed that news of Manchester United's pursuit of Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic was leaked from inside the club's camp. Speaking on Match of the Day (via the Mirror), he said:

"I'm convinced that someone from United leaked the story linking them with Arnautovic, just to see what the reaction was. The reaction was that bad that they then had to pull out and I'm pretty convinced."

He continued:

"I think that sort of sums up where United are. They're in a mess and it's going to take time, an unbelievable amount of money to get things right inside the football club."

After tabling an initial bid of £6.8 million for Arnautovic, United decided against pursuing the player, as per The Athletic.

