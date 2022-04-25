Manchester United dressing room unsure if Erik ten Hag has 'force of personality' to turnaround club's fortunes: Reports

The Manchester United players are reportedly encouraged by their new permanent manager Erik ten Hag's coaching abilities. However, they feel he perhaps doesn't have the personality to turn things around at the club.

The current Ajax head coach has been confirmed as Manchester United's next manager, succeeding interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

The 52-year-old has had decent success with Ajax, winning two Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Beker trophies and two Dutch Super Cups.

He also led Ajax to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019, having beaten Real Madrid and Juventus en route. For the club, of the stature of de Godenzonen, it was a real achievement.

Despite his list of achievements and work in transforming Ajax into a top side being heralded around Old Trafford, United players are uncertain over his personality.

There is some concern around the #mufc dressing room as to whether Ten Hag has the force of personality to turn United's fortunes around, with morale at rock bottom after a disastrous season.

MEN reports that there are reservations over whether Ten Hag is a strong enough character to deal with the club's current demise.

There are questions over whether the former Bayern Munich II coach can rebuild the squad that has encountered a woeful season.

Are Manchester United players correct in their analysis of Erik ten Hag?

Ten Hag is set to ring the changes at Manchester United

According to MEN, many in the United squad felt that Mauricio Pochettino was a better candidate to take over. Luckily for many Red Devils fans, the players' opinions haven't been taken into account given the poor season they have fallen to.

The standards at Manchester United have been so low this campaign that reservations over Ten Hag's suitability are quite remarkable.

Concerns from the dressing room about Ten Hag. They really think their opinion matters. WORST United side in Prem History.

Certainly from the perspective of questioning his personality, as many in the current United crop can be attributed to a lack of drive and determination.

Their capitulation this season has been extraordinary. With Ten Hag eyeing a third Dutch league title, there is certainly irony in the depiction of the Red Devils' next manager.

According to Independent, Ten Hag is in agreement with Ralf Rangnick that the whole Manchester United starting XI needs a revamp. So it is possible that the players with a lack of quality or attitude might even be let go off in the summer.

The Dutch tactician is set to oversee a huge overhaul of the squad this summer and his work in dealing with departures at Ajax is encouraging.

He has had to deal with the losses of the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Donny Van de Beek over the years.

Yet he still has his AFC Ajax side fighting for top honors, albeit they were a tad disappointing in the Champions League this season.

