Manchester United duo Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho interested in ex-Chelsea boss replacing Ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United players Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho are reportedly interested in a former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

With the reported takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe closing in, the club could look to shake things up in the coaching positions. United have been efficient with their football this season, winning matches by a slender on several occasions. However, their overall football has not been smooth and it could play a role in the club looking to replace him with Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Express, some friction has been noted in the dressing room between the squad and the manager, particularly with players like Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho.

Both players have been dealt some tough love from Ten Hag in recent times. For Casemiro, the Real Madrid legend was notably substituted at half time against Brentford. Garnacho, on the other hand, was reportedly given reduced game time due to his late arrivals for team meetings.

According to journalist Juanma Castano (via Express), both players are "interested" in Carlo Ancelotti taking over at Old Trafford. The former Chelsea boss now manages Real Madrid, where his contract expires at the end of the current season.

His name has surfaced in conjunction with Manchester United's future, particularly in light of Sir Jim's reported takeover. Ancelotti's connection with Casemiro from their Real Madrid days together.

The situation at Manchester United remains fluid, with high-profile figures like Football Director John Murtough potentially facing the sack.

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to Carlo Ancelotti

With his current contract at Real Madrid ending in the summer, the latest buzz around Carlo Ancelotti is drawing significant attention. The Italian tactician, who led Los Blancos to the Champions League trophy in the 2021-22 season, is reportedly in being looked at as a potential replacement at Manchester United.

The English outfit are in the midst of navigating through a season that's been less than stellar under Erik ten Hag's guidance. The rumors surrounding the former Chelsea boss' potential shift to United has been fueled by the report from Radio Cope journalist Arancha Rodriguez (via Tribal Football).

According to Rodriguez, the Old Trafford hierarchy have not only expressed interest in Ancelotti but has gone as far as placing a contract offer on the table for him. This news comes amidst expectations that Ancelotti might take up the reins as Brazil's national team coach in 2024.