Manchester United duo to miss Carabao Cup clash against Burnley next week - Reports

Manchester United duo Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane will be unavailable for the side's Carabao Cup clash with Burnley on 21 December.

The defensive duo are heading into the latter stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Martinez's Argentina advancing to the final on 18 December.

Meanwhile, Varane's France will play a semi-final against Morocco on 14 December.

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, both are definitely ruled out of the cup tie with Burnley at Old Trafford.

They may also miss the Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest on 27 December.

Martinez, 24, has been a huge hit since joining Manchester United from Ajax in the summer for £48.3 million.

The Argentine has made 21 appearances across competitions, keeping nine clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Varane, 29, has made 11 appearances, keeping five clean sheets.

The duo have forged a formidable partnership under Erik ten Hag.

Optus Sport @OptusSport



Bruno Fernandes -

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford -

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Luke Shaw -

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire -

Casemiro -

Lisandro Martinez -



Will any of them end up lifting the trophy? 🤔



#OptusSport #PL Manchester United's stars are having an elite #FIFAWorldCup Bruno Fernandes -🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford -🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Luke Shaw -🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire -Casemiro -Lisandro Martinez -Will any of them end up lifting the trophy? 🤔 Manchester United's stars are having an elite #FIFAWorldCup 🔥🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes - ⚽⚽🅰️🅰️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford - ⚽⚽⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Luke Shaw - 🅰️🔒🔒🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire - 🅰️🔒🔒🇧🇷 Casemiro - ⚽🇦🇷 Lisandro Martinez - 🔒Will any of them end up lifting the trophy? 🤔#OptusSport #PL https://t.co/z1qMFzbWBW

However, the door is now open for Harry Maguire to try and stake his claim as a starter for the Red Devils.

The Manchester United captain endured a difficult start to the season, making nine appearances and keeping four clean sheets.

He has fallen down the pecking order, as Varane and Martinez have been preferred.

The former Leicester City defender enjoyed a superb FIFA World Cup campaign with England.

Maguire made five appearances, made an assist, and kept three clean sheets as the Three Lions exited in the quarter-finals to France.

Manchester United's Alex Telles opts against surgery

Telles suffered a devastating injury.

Telles joined Sevilla on a season-long loan from Manchester United this season and impressed at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium before the World Cup break.

He made 19 appearances, contributing three assists, and was selected by Tite for Selecao's 26-man squad that headed to Qatar.

However, Telles suffered a partial rupture grade 2-3 of the internal lateral ligament of the right knee in Brazil's shock 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the World Cup group stages.

According to Diario de Sevilla, Telles has started work to be ready to play again in February.

Brazil national team doctors initially assessed that the left-back's injury would require surgery.

However, Telles and Sevilla's doctors are opting for more conservative treatment in the hopes of a quick return to action.

It remains to be seen whether the former FC Porto defender will remain with Sevilla beyond this season.

He will need to impress for the La Liga side to make his move permanent.

If he heads back to Manchester United at the end of the campaign, he will have difficulty breaking into the side amid the form of Luke Shaw and the signing of Tyrell Malacia.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes