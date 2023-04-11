Manchester United enter race to sign defender wanted by Arsenal: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to provide fierce competition to Arsenal in their pursuit of Galatasaray star Sacha Boey this summer.

Boey, 22, has established himself as one of the most promising right-backs in the world since joining Galatasaray from Rennes for £1 million in 2021. He has helped his side launch a convincing Super Lig title challenge this campaign after finishing 13th with them last term.

A wing-back blessed with pace and stamina, the former France U20 international has been linked with a move away from the Turkish giants since January. He has popped up on a number of European clubs' radar of late, including Premier League leaders Arsenal.

According to Turkish-Football, Manchester United have expressed a solid interest in snapping up Boey in the upcoming summer transfer window. Galatasaray have received multiple enquiries from them regarding the Arsenal and Newcastle United target's availability so far. However, no offer has been lodged by interested parties.

Boey, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Nef Stadium, is said to be valued at around £17.5 million. If the Cameroonian-descent ace ends up lifting the Super Lig title this season, his stock is expected to witness a significant rise ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Should Boey join Manchester United this summer, he would compete for a starting spot with Diogo Dalot in the right-back role. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, on the other hand, is likely to secure a summer departure.

Arsenal are also in the hunt for a first-choice right-back to prepare for UEFA Champions League action next season. While Ben White is a natural centre-back, Takehiro Tomiyasu has failed to cement a berth.

Overall, the 2019 Coupe de France winner has registered one goal and two assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray.

Former Manchester United captain backs Manchester City over Arsenal for PL title

Following Arsenal's recent 2-2 draw at Liverpool, Manchester United legend Roy Keane suggested that Manchester City will pip the Gunners to the Premier League title this campaign.

He elaborated on Sky Sports:

"The only way you keep pointing towards Manchester City is because they've been down this road before. They've been getting over the line in the last few years, particularly when a brilliant Liverpool team were pushing them, that's why you'd be edging towards them."

The Gunners are atop the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 73 points from 30 games. City are six points behind with a game in hand.

Poll : 0 votes