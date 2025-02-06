Manchester United enter race to sign PL defender following ACL injury to Lisandro Martinez: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Premier League defender Marc Guehi after a serious injury to Lisandro Martinez. The 27-year-old centre-back is set to miss the rest of the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the knee. This occurred during the Red Devils' 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on February 2.

Due to the seriousness of his injury, Martinez could be out for the better part of 2025. This has led the Red Devils to seek out a replacement in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. A report from Fichajes.net (via GiveMeSport) has revealed that, with the Englishman nearing the final year of his contract, United will join the list of clubs hunting for his signature.

Guehi has a fair number of suitors, following his impressive performances at Selhurst Park in recent seasons. Failing to make a serious breakthrough in the Chelsea first team, he left the Blues in 2021 to join Palace, where he has made 139 appearances since then.

Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been heavily linked to Guehi. They notably looked to sign the 24-year-old during the winter transfer window. However, they will now have to wait till the summer, when he will be courted by others like Arsenal and Newcastle United.

With an increasing number of suitors, Manchester United will not have an easy task in convincing Guehi to move to Old Trafford and join their sporting project. They were unable to sign Martinez's replacement during the winter window due to a lack of funds. However, by the summer, they may have enough funds to enter the battle for his services.

Ruben Amorim provides injury update on key Manchester United defenders

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has provided an injury update on two key defenders. The Red Devils have seen Lisandro Martinez stretchered off injured, while Luke Shaw has struggled to find fitness this season.

The press asked Amroim for further information about the severity of their respective injuries. The head coach admitted that there was some major uncertainty with Lisandro Martinez, responding (via the club website):

"Licha [Martinez] is a difficult situation. He’s going to be out for a while. We don’t know the extent of the injury but it’s an injury that is going to take time. Luke, just a little bit, one small issue in a different area from the last injury, so we’ll try to be careful with Luke."

Manchester United have an upcoming FA Cup fourth-round clash against Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 7.

