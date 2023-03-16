Manchester United enter race to sign Real Madrid top target - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to enter a bidding war with Liverpool and Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

The Telegraph reports that Bellingham, 19, will likely cost upwards of €125 million (£110 million). This would be a record transfer for a British player, eclipsing Manchester City's £100 million deal for Jack Grealish in 2021. It would also shatter the British transfer record set by Chelsea when they signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica last January for £106 million.

Bellingham has garnered interest from City, Real Madrid, and Liverpool amid his superb campaign at Signal Iduna Park. He has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 33 games across competitions. The English midfielder also became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history this season and the youngest player to score in a UEFA Champions League match.

Manchester United have genuine interest in Bellingham but Erik ten Hag knows that finances may be a problem in the summer. He has already lured two midfielders to Old Trafford. Casemiro arrived from Real Madrid for £70 million and Christian Eriksen joined the club on a free transfer. He will likely have to sell to help pay for transfers and is keen to sign a new striker. Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane have been touted as options.

However, the Red Devils seemingly want to bolster their midfield. Their top midfield target last summer was Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong. However, the Dutchman was eager to remain at the Nou Camp and thus rejected a move to the Premier League club. United may be turning their attention to Bellingham as they prepare to battle City, Liverpool, and Real Madrid for his signature.

Owen Hargreaves thinks Manchester United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid target Bellingham walks into any team

Hargreaves dubbed Bellingham a diamond.

Bellingham has earned major plaudits this season for his phenomenal displays for BvB. The English midfielder also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with England, scoring one goal and contributing one assist in five games.

Not only this, the teenager has shown his maturity throughout the campaign and is quickly becoming one of Europe's most-in-demand talents. Hargreaves watched the midfielder during Dortmund's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League. The former Manchester United midfielder was impressed, telling BT Sport:

"Honestly, he’s just such a diamond who walks into any team in the world - that includes even Barcelona and Real Madrid - so this is a huge stage, huge occasion for him."

Hargreaves continued by alluding to his impressive performances at the World Cup while suggesting Dortmund will sell the player in the summer:

"He gets better the bigger the game is, we saw that at the World Cup, so I’m looking forward to seeing him and looking forward to where he plays next year because we know Dortmund, they sell the biggest players."

Bellingham will have to make a decision in the summer about his future. He can make a return to English football with the likes of Liverpool or Manchester United. Or the teenager can head to La Liga and join reigning European Champions Real Madrid. A contract renewal seems unlikely.

