Manchester United have entered race to sign £26 million-rated La Liga star in the summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir, who has been linked with two other Premier League clubs.

Fekir, 29, has established himself as a vital dressing room presence at the Benito Villamarin Stadium since arriving from Lyon for around £17 million in 2019. He has helped his side register respectable sixth and fifth-placed finishes during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns, respectively.

A left-footed technical operator blessed with flair and dribbling ability, Fekir initially shot to fame during his Lyon days. The Frenchman can operate as an advanced playmaker or right-sided inside-forward.

He has netted 28 goals and provided 26 assists in 137 games across all competitions for Betis.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are set to battle it out with Leicester City and Newcastle United for Fekir's services ahead of the 2023-24 season. Real Betis are open to selling the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and have reportedly set a price tag of £26 million for his signature.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a big admirer of Fekir's profile and believes he can be a good acquisition for the club to start competing for trophies. Fekir would add more depth to the Red Devils' ranks and could ease the creative burden on Bruno Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Leicester have identified Fekir as a replacement for James Maddison, who is expected to seal a summer exit. Newcastle, on the other hand, were keen to snap up Fekir last summer and are still hopeful of luring him away from the La Liga outfit.

Fekir has a contract until June 2026 with Los Verdiblancos.

Manchester United willing to let midfielder leave for £25 million this summer: Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are ready to entertain bids in the upcoming summer transfer window for Scott McTominay, who has an existing deal until June 2025. The club are confident of selling the midfielder for £25 million due to his Premier League experience.

McTominay, 26, has been a vital squad member for Manchester United since making his senior debut in 2017. Throughout his time at the club, he has registered 18 goals and five assists in 195 appearances.

A right-footed central midfielder, the Scotland international has fallen out of favor under Erik ten Hag this campaign. He has started just 11 matches across all competitions so far, with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Fred, and Marcel Sabitzer being preferred at Old Trafford of late.

