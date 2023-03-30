Manchester United express interest in £44 million-rated goalkeeper as David de Gea turns down unsatisfactory contract offer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly expressed an interest in snapping up Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, with David de Gea's future still up in the air.

Kobel, 25, has established himself as the first-choice shot-stopper at Signal Iduna Park since arriving from VfB Stuttgart for around £12 million in 2021. So far, he has helped his club maintain a Bundesliga title challenge with eight clean sheets in 18 league appearances this season.

A towering goalkeeper renowned for his quick reflexes and aerial reach, the four-cap Switzerland international represented his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Filling in Yann Sommer's boots, he started his team's 3-2 Group G victory against Serbia before being benched for their last-16 defeat at the hands of Portugal.

According to Blick, Manchester United have identified Kobel as the ideal successor to De Gea, who is in the final three months of his contract. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the Grasshoppers academy graduate in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Dortmund, on the other hand, are keen to extend Kobel's deal, which is set to run out on June 2026. However, the right-footed shot-stopper is said to be interested in tripling his current £35,000-per-week salary. If BVB fail to appease his demands, then they will be prepared to offload him for a fee between £35 million and £44 million.

Meanwhile, De Gea has rejected Manchester United's first official contract renewal offer, as per The Athletic. The former Atletico Madrid man has deemed the offer to be unsatisfactory, though it's claimed that all parties are keen to find a suitable solution in the near future.

De Gea, who has helped the Red Devils lift eight trophies so far, has registered 18 shutouts in 42 games across all competitions this term.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



All parties remain optimistic, as revealed at the beginning of the month 🏻 twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Contract was not extended with +1 year clause as Man Utd hope to agree new terms with different salary.



More: Negotiations between Manchester Utd and David de Gea continue in order to reach an agreement on new contract — de Gea wants to stay.Contract was not extended with +1 year clause as Man Utd hope to agree new terms with different salary.More: bit.ly/3kzAtRL Negotiations between Manchester Utd and David de Gea continue in order to reach an agreement on new contract — de Gea wants to stay. 🔴 #MUFCContract was not extended with +1 year clause as Man Utd hope to agree new terms with different salary.🎥 More: bit.ly/3kzAtRL https://t.co/jy92DJ3Ncy David de Gea wants to stay, Man United want to keep him. Discussions continue on the salary structure and length of the contract.All parties remain optimistic, as revealed at the beginning of the month David de Gea wants to stay, Man United want to keep him. Discussions continue on the salary structure and length of the contract. 🔴 #MUFCAll parties remain optimistic, as revealed at the beginning of the month 👇🏻 twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Manchester United forward opens up on his frustrations due to severe lack of game-time

Speaking to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, Anthony Elanga opened up on his struggles at Manchester United this season. He said:

"It is frustrating, to be honest. You always want to play, it's important. But whether you play or not, it's up to the coach, not me. I have spoken to Erik [ten Hag] and it is private between the two of us. I know what he wants me to do and I just keep training hard. When the opportunity comes, I just have to be ready to take it."

Shedding light on his relationship with Erik ten Hag, Elanga added:

"We have a lot of conversations, not only about [the lack of game time] but also what is happening around. That's the good thing about the club, we talk a lot and they help me a lot."

So far, Elanga has featured in just 672 minutes of action this season.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes