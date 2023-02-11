Manchester United express surprise interest in Roma duo: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a potential summer move for AS Roma's forwards Paulo Dybala or Tammy Abraham.

This is according to Calciomercato, who claim that the English club have been monitoring the duo and are in a position to bring in the experienced Argentine. United are believed to be willing to meet the forward's £10.7 million release clause, which will become active in the summer transfer window. However, if that doesn't pan out, they have their sights set on Tammy Abraham as an alternative.

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United are looking to reinforce their attack and have identified Paulo Dybala as the ideal player to fill the void. The former World Cup 2022 winner has been in great form since joining Roma, and his 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions are evidence of his ability in the final third.

Football Report @FootballReprt GOL DE TAMMY ABRAHAM!!!

CHE BEL ASSIST DI PAULO DYBALA!!! LA JOYA!!!

GOL DE TAMMY ABRAHAM!!!CHE BEL ASSIST DI PAULO DYBALA!!! LA JOYA!!!https://t.co/54LQ8oMGBK

Manchester United could be in for a bargain with Paulo Dybala, given his successful stint in Italian football and the fact that he could be signed for just £10.7 million. The 29-year-old Argentine forward would be a great fit for the Red Devils and could be a great addition to the side. Dybala's impressive performances could also make him the perfect partner for Marcus Rashford in the forward line next season.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure the deal and bring the talented forward to Old Trafford.

Although the Red Devils are also exploring their options with Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane, both of them would cost significantly more. This makes Paulo Dybala a more realistic and cost-effective target, alongside Tammy Abraham.

Manchester United identified as sole contenders for Bayer Leverkusen full-back

United have been identified as the only club in the running to sign Jeremie Frimpong, the right-back from Bayer Leverkusen, in the upcoming summer transfer window. This comes as Aaron Wan-Bissaka's potential departure from the club has been widely reported.

As per a report from BILD (via Football Transfer Tavern), Leverkusen has been struggling this season, which has opened the door for the Red Devils to make a move for Frimpong.

This season, the 22-year-old has made his mark in the Bundesliga, with five goals and one assist in 19 appearances. His ability to create attacking opportunities from the right-back position would be a valuable asset for Manchester United manager ten Hag, adding a much-needed offensive dimension to their game.

