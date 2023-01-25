Manchester United eye another forward on loan after dealing Wout Weghorst transfer - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing another loan signing to bolster their attack despite the arrival of Wout Weghorst. The Dutch striker joined the Red Devils from Burnley on a six-month loan till the end of the season.

The veteran frontman was signed as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed Old Trafford by mutual consent in November last year. Weghorst has shown the hold-up play and threat up top he brings to Erik ten Hag's sid but is yet to score in two outings.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are still searching for another attacking signing for a small loan fee. The Red Devils' stance is that there will be no more business. However, behind the scenes, United are believed to be still considering a move for another forward on loan.

Ten Hag still needs to decide the future of the young duo of Facundo Pellestri and Anthony Elanga. Both have lacked game time this season and could head out on loan. Pellistri has been linked with Valencia, while Elanga has drawn Borussia Dortmund's interest.

If either player departs, Ten Hag may need to sign a replacement, as his team are alive in four competitions. Manchester United could sign a top striker in the summer, with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos believed to be under consideration.

The goalscoring burden has mainly fallen on Marcus Rashford this campaign, so United may be convinced to take a chance on another attacker. The January transfer window closes on Tuesday (January 31).

Weghorst determined to earn permanent move to Manchester United

Wout Weghorst knows he needs to score goals for the Red Devils.

Weghorst cut his loan spell with Besiktas short to link up with Ten Hag at Manchester United. He previously played in the Premier League with Burnley but endured a difficult time, scoring just twice in 20 games.

He showed vast improvement during his time with Besiktas on loan, scoring nine goals in 20 outings across competitions. Weghorst has confidently said that he will score goals and seal a permanent transfer to Old Trafford, telling Algemeen Dagblad:

"In the end, it's very simple. As a striker, you are judged by goals. He (Ten Hag) indicated that attacking reinforcements were desirable. Of course (I want to stay), but first I have to make sure I can be of value to the team and this club."

Weghorst may get the opportunity to get his first Manchester United goal tonight (January 25). The Red Devils face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal at the City Ground.

