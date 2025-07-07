Manchester United eye Brazilian midfielder but face competitions from 5 Premier League clubs: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing back Juventus' Douglas Luiz to the Premier League. However, according to TBR Football, the Red Devils would have to compete against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham United for his signature.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Juventus from Aston Villa last summer for a reported fee of €50 million. Last season, Luiz struggled for minutes under Thiago Motta, and his campaign was also affected by injury concerns. He made 27 appearances for Bianconeri across all competitions, primarily as a substitute.

The 27-year-old only started three games each in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League last season. He was also a part of Bianconeri's team for the FIFA Club World Cup, where he played only one game as a substitute. Douglas Luiz's situation didn't improve under new manager Igor Tudor, as he continued to struggle for playing time.

Nevertheless, with his sights set on next year's FIFA World Cup, Luiz is concerned about his chances of playing for Brazil due to limited playing time in Turin. According to TBR Football's Graeme Bailey, the Brazilian midfielder is keen to leave the Italian side and return to England.

Apart from the English sides, Turkey's Galatasaray and the Saudi Pro League sides are also interested in making a bid for the Brazilian midfielder.

Manchester United close to signing 22-year-old midfielder: Reports

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo (via CaughtOffside), Valencia's Javi Guerra is close to joining Manchester United. Known for his tactical intelligence, the 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in the 2024-25 campaign for Valencia.

Javi Guerra made 38 appearances for Valencia across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. The Spanish midfielder has garnered praise for his performance in La Liga and was also linked with Arsenal. Meanwhile, former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also wanted to sign the former Villarreal academy player during his time at Old Trafford.

He could turn out to be a valuable asset for the Red Devils as they are keen on signing quality players. Guerra can form a solid partnership with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte under Ruben Amorim next season.

