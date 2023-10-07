Manchester United eye former Premier League manager as Erik ten Hag replacement - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly admirers of former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui amid growing concerns over Erik ten Hag.

According to English journalist Dean Jones, Lopetegui is a coach who is admired within the Old Trafford hierarchy. The Spanish tactician left Wolves in the summer due to a disagreement over a lack of investment in his squad.

Lopetegui spent nine months at Molineaux and oversaw a fine reign with the Premier League outfit. His side won 10 of 27 games across competitions, often playing a 4-3-3 formation.

The Spaniard has also in the past managed Real Madrid and Spain although those stints were disappointing. But, Lopetegui's spell in charge of La Liga side Sevilla from 2019 to 2022 put him on the map as one of Europe's brightest coaches. He won the UEFA Europa League in 2019-20 and Los Nervionenses won 90 of 170 games with him in charge.

Speculation is growing over Ten Hag's future at Manchester United as they've made a worrying start to the season. His Red Devils have lost six of nine games across competitions, including two consecutive UEFA Champions League group stage defeats.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT that finding a potential successor for Ten Hag could be difficult given the lack of high-profile names that are available:

"Pochettino is at Chelsea, Luis Enrique is at PSG and perhaps the only manager you could look at now as someone we know they admire and that is currently out of work and wanting to be in the Premier League is Julen Lopetegui."

Ten Hag is into his second of a three-year contract with Manchester United. He oversaw a third-placed finish and won the Carabao Cup in his debut season with the Red Devils.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to soon be back among the goals

Erik ten Hag is confident Marcus Rashford will bounce back.

Marcus Rashford has lacked form this season which has coincided with Manchester United's troubles. He was the side's protagonist last season, bagging 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

However, Rashford has looked a stark contrast to the superstar forward of the 2022-23 campaign. He's managed just one goal and three assists in nine games thus far.

Despite this, Ten Hag is backing the Manchester United superstar to soon put his goalscoring boots back on. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“He will be on fire soon. Strikers when they don't score, they need a moment and it will come. He's so experienced and when he's doing the right things and the team is, the momentum will come and he'll be on fire."

The 25-year-old signed a new five-year contract in June, ending months of speculation over his future. Though fans are starting to grow impatient with his frustrating start to the campaign.