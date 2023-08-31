Manchester United eye late deal for Spanish defender; Premier League club ready to offload him - reports

Manchester United are reportedly close to sealing a late move for Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon before the September 1 deadline.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new left-back — a search triggered by the injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. They were seemingly interested in Chelsea's Marc Cucurella.

But according to the Athletic's David Ornstein, Manchester United have shifted their attention to Reguilon. Tottenham have apparently granted permission for the player to travel and undergo a medical for his potential new club.

The Spain international has struggled for playing time at Spurs ever since Antonio Conte's arrival in November 2021. The Italian tactician handed him 16 Premier League appearances before allowing him to join Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan last summer.

Tottenham have since replaced Conte and have Ange Postecoglou as their head coach but Reguilon's fortunes don't seem to have changed. He hasn't played a single minute this season, with Spurs currently having Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon and Destiny Udogie as their options in the left-back slot.

Ivan Perisic can also play in a back-five considering his history of playing as an advanced left-wing-back. It remains to be seen if Reguilon (26) will instantly be handed a starting berth at Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag played Diogo Dalot as a makeshift left-back in Manchester United's 3-2 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest on 26 August.

Manchester United agree to sell Dean Henderson after Erik ten Hag's goalkeeper comments

After his team's 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest, Erik ten Hag commented that Manchester United needed three good goalkeepers.

The Dutchman told the club's official website:

"In many positions you need double and in the goalkeeping position we need three really good goalkeepers who can all keep the Premier League-standard so we will cover that."

Andre Onana is the club's undisputed No. 1 since his £47.2 million transfer from Inter Milan. Dean Henderson, meanwhile, is set to join Crystal Palace for a £15 million transfer fee before the September 1 deadline (h/t the Independent).

The 26-year-old's imminent exit will leave the injured Tom Heaton (37) as Manchester United's only other senior custodian. But the Red Devils have a plan in place to replenish their goalkeeper department.

According to Fabrizio Romano, 25-year-old Turkey international Altay Bayindir is close to signing for the Red Devils as their new backup goalkeeper. The deal is expected to cost around €7 million (£5.99 million).

Bayindir has made 145 appearances for Fenerbahce during his four-year stay at the club, keeping 44 clean sheets.