Manchester United eye move for 25-year-old Premier League star – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Harry Winks this summer. Manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer wants to bolster his midfield and views the Tottenham Hotspur star as the ideal fit.

According to a report in Stretty News, Manchester United are targeting the 25-year-old England international, who they believe is an upgrade on their existing midfield options.

Manchester United have opened talks with Tottenham over the transfer of Harry Winks. Spurs are open to selling the 25-year-old for a fee of £25 million. [Manchester Evening News] pic.twitter.com/aDyOOYvMY6 — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) June 5, 2021

Tottenham are reportedly open to selling Winks for around £25 million this summer. Winks has three years left on his current deal but is open to leaving the north London club.

Manchester United have made contact for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks. Talks at this stage are still in their infancy, however, United have learned that Spurs are open to selling him and would demand within the region of £25m. #MUFC [@StrettyNews] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 4, 2021

Manchester United urged to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham

Harry Winks is not the only Tottenham player that former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister wants at Old Trafford. Pallister has urged the Red Devils to sign Harry Kane this summer to send out a message.

"It's all about the quality," he told Goal. "Someone that guarantees you goals like Harry Kane are worth their weight in gold. Whether Tottenham have struggled, he has had a consistency of scoring goals. It's not just that, he's a very clever player, he can draw fouls, hold the ball up, has a good imagination when he's on the ball. He ticks a lot of boxes."

"Him and (Edinson) Cavani would be ready-made centre-forwards if he did go there, but it would also be great for someone like Mason Greenwood, who probably wants to play in a more central role as his career goes on, to learn from them. It also sends a bit of a message as well if you were to get him."

Kane is also looking to leave Tottenham this summer to pursue his desire to win trophies. The English striker has attracted interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

His future is yet to be decided but reports claim he could seal a move before Euro 2020 begins.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section to improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Arvind Sriram