Manchester United eye move for 30-year-old striker they failed to sign in 2023 - Reports

Manchester United have set their sights on former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to talkSPORT. The Red Devils reportedly tried to sign the Serbian hitman in 2023, during his time with the Cottagers.

However, a move failed to materialize amid concerns about his behavior, and Mitrovic ended up moving to Al-Hilal that summer. The report adds that the Saudi Pro League side are willing to let the 30-year-old leave this year.

Manchester United are ready to reignite their interest in the player this year. Ruben Amorim's team are in urgent need of a new No. 9 amid the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Both players have been unimpressive in the recently concluded season, where the Red Devils ended up in 15th place in the Premier League table. Amorim wants an upgrade on Hojlund and is scouting the market for options.

Liam Delap was named as a target, but the Englishman looks set to move to Chelsea. Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres are on Manchester United's wish list as well, and Mitrovic has now emerged as an option.

The Serbian has registered 68 goals in 79 games for Al-Hilal so far, and the club are ready to let him go for £40 million. However, the Saudi club are also open to a loan exit, with West Ham United and Everton hot on his heels as well. Interestingly, Al-Hilal also remain heavily linked with Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United eyeing Bryan Mbeumo this summer - Reports

Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United are edging closer to a move for Bryan Mbeumo this summer, according to The Peoples Person via Muppetiers. The Cameroonian striker enjoyed a stunning 2024-25 campaign with Brentford, registering 20 goals and nine assists from 42 games across competitions.

His performances have caused a stir across the Premier League, with multiple clubs eyeing the player with interest. The Red Devils are also among his suitors and are already engaged in talks to take him to Old Trafford.

The report adds that negotiations are progressing well and Manchester United are increasingly confident of getting their man. Ruben Amorim has already welcomed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers to his roster this month.

However, the Portuguese head coach wants to add more firepower to his attack and has Mbeumo on his agenda. The Cameroonian is under contract with the Bees until 2026 and is expected to take the next step in his career this summer.

