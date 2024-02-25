Manchester United eye move for Luton Town star this summer as Casemiro replacement: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley as an ideal replacement for ex-Real Madrid star Casemiro in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils, who recently slumped to a 2-1 home league loss to Fulham, have been enduring a lacklustre season so far. While most of their summer arrivals have failed to shine, some experienced players like Casemiro have suffered a significant dip in his usual form.

Hence, according to The Sun, Manchester United have identified Barkley as an apt successor for the ageing Brazilian. New Red Devils co-owner and INEOS chief Jim Ratcliffe is believed to be an admirer of the 30-year-old, who he signed at his other team Nice last year.

Barkley, who joined Luton on a free transfer last summer, has proved to be a great signing for Rob Edwards' outfit this campaign. He has recorded three goals and as many assists in 24 appearances, including 20 league outings, across competitions for the Hatters so far.

Should the ex-Everton and Chelsea man move to Manchester United this summer, he could prove to be a shrewd signing. The £30,000-a-week star would also prove to be a more cost-effective option than Casemiro, who reportedly earns £350,000-per-week at United.

A 33-cap England international, Barkley is adept at operating in both number eight and number six roles. He has made 252 Premier League appearances, scoring 32 goals and providing 34 assists along the way.

Paul Merson lauds Manchester United star Harry Maguire following recent 2-1 defeat

Earlier on Saturday (February 24), Manchester United crashed to their 10th league defeat of the season at the hands of Fulham. Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi scored a goal apiece on either side of Harry Maguire's 89th-minute left-footed equalizer in front of his home fans.

After United's recent 2-1 loss, Arsenal legend Paul Merson was asked whether any Red Devils star played well against the Cottagers at Old Trafford. He replied to Sky Sports (h/t HITC):

"No, they were really bad. Honestly, I can't explain how bad they were. They were so, so, so bad. No one played well. [Marcus] Rashford – no, [Alejandro] Garnacho – no, [Bruno] Fernandes – no. Even [Kobbie] Mainoo, he got subbed, he got subbed today. No, he didn't play very well."

Singling Maguire out for his effort on both the ends, Merson continued:

"Casemiro went off, [Scott] McTominary came on, [Christian] Eriksen came on, no, no one today. Probably Maguire for effort and he gets the goal, should have definitely scored another with a header, but honestly, really really poor."

Manchester United, who have lost 15 of their 36 outings this season, will next be in action at Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup last-16 clash on Wednesday (February 28).