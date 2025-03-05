Manchester United eye move for Real Madrid star as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster squad - Reports

According to journalist Eduardo Inda (via FOOTBOOM), Manchester United are eyeing a move for Real Madrid's second-choice shot-stopper Andriy Lunin. This comes after Andre Onana's performance in goal at the Theater of Dreams has been unconvincing.

The report mentioned earlier also claims that United have initiated talks with the player's agent Jorge Mendes over a possible transfer to Old Trafford. As Madrid's backup goalkeeper, Lunin's performance in goal has been superb.

Last season, his brilliant saves and goalkeeping efficiency were one of the key factors that kept Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Thus, Los Blancos went on to win the 2023-24 UCL.

Due to the long-term injury of Thibaut Courtois last season, Lunin got to showcase himself in goal. He kept 12 clean sheets and conceded 32 goals in 31 matches played.

Despite not having the same degree of opportunity that he had last season due to the return of Courtois, Lunin has been impressive in goal. In nine appearances, the Ukrainian goalkeeper has kept four clean sheets and conceded 12 goals.

Manchester United might be attracted to Lunin's goalkeeping progress in recent times. Hence, their reported interest in trying to sign him. If the deal eventually becomes a reality, his fast reflexes and saving proficiency could enhance Manchester United's defense, which is in dire need of a revamp.

However, Lunin's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs till June 2030. This is an indication that United might have to table a decent offer to convince Madrid to part ways with Lunin.

How has Manchester United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana, performed in goal this season amid Lunin's interest?

As a goalkeeper with an outstanding ability to distribute the ball on the pitch, Onana is a decent goalie. However, he has been guilty of making some bizarre goalkeeping errors as United's prime goalie.

In 36 games, Onana has conceded 50 goals and kept only eight clean sheets. Given his experience in goal over the years, Onana has underperformed this season.

Hence, United has commenced its search as it looks to provide a competitor for Onana in goal. If signed, Lunin's presence could enhance the level of competition in the goalkeeping department, which could be healthy for the squad in general.

