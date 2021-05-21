Manchester United eye move for star Premier League striker - Reports

According to Mirror UK, Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Southampton star man Danny Ings.

Man Utd targeting ex-Liverpool striker Danny Ings amid Harry Kane complications https://t.co/acABgCwfqf pic.twitter.com/sLL9QSlcMP — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 19, 2021

"Of course I can't [rule out signing a striker]," Solskjaer said in his last post-match interview.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær continued, ''Yeah Edi (Cavani) signed but how many good strikers have we had at this club? I can't say we're not signing a striker, of course not, because we're building towards a better squad.''

This clearly shows his desire for another striker, with Anthony Martial's inconsistent form this season. Another striker would definitely bolster United's challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Following Harry Kane's links with Manchester United, star Premier League striker Danny Ings is the latest name to be linked with the Red Devils. Danny Ings also reportedly wants to leave Southampton for Champions League football.

50 - Danny Ings' strike was his 50th in the Premier League (124 apps), with this goal against Liverpool the earliest he's scored in the competition (1:51). Blistering. #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/RfctW9RqHy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2021

Danny Ings has been in fine form for the last two seasons, having scored 12 goals in 25 starts this season and 22 goals last season.

Ings could be a very good signing for Ole's brigade as they look to bolster their attack to challenge for the Premier League title next season. He could be a cheap option due to his contract expiring in July 2022, with his market value being around £19.80 million according to transfermarkt.co.uk.

Manchester United could capture him for less than £30 million, which is very reasonable compared to other strikers available on the market.

Edinson Cavani has been in lethal form in the final stages of the Premier League, but United need a backup for him with Champions League football coming up next season. The 34 year old will definitely need some rest to be in top form all season.

Quality squad depth is something every champion squad needs and Ole has been quite vocal about building good squad depth at Manchester United.

Danny Ings could prove to be a very handy signing for the Red Devils due to his experience and form in recent years. He could provide a much-needed quality option up front, which Manchester United definitely need.

Exclusive: Danny Ings' ambition to return to a Champions League club behind his decision to hold off on new Southampton contract. Story: https://t.co/0y8JSSEjo9 — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) January 19, 2021

Ings has often spoken about his desire to play in the Champions League again, so it would not be a difficult task for the Red Devils to get him onboard. Danny Ings and Manchester United could be the right match for each other.