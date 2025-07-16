Manchester United eye surprise move for Brighton star - Reports

Manchester United have set their sights on Brighton & Hove Albion defender Pervis Estupinan, according to talkSPORT. The Ecuadorian left-back's future at the Amex has come under scrutiny following the arrival of Maxim De Cuyper from Club Brugge.

Ad

The Seagulls are apparently ready to let Estupinan leave this summer, and the Red Devils are interested. Manchester United are looking to revamp their squad following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign where they finished 15th in the league.

The Premier League giants reportedly want a new left-back, despite the presence of Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, and Patrick Dorgu in their squad. Malacia spent the second-half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven and failed to have an impact.

Ad

Trending

The Dutch full-back is now back at Old Trafford, but his future remains uncertain. Shaw, meanwhile, has struggled to stay fit in recent years and turned 30 earlier this month.

Dorgu joined the Red Devils in January this year and is still finding his feet in England. Manchester United have now identified Estupinan as an option to shore up their left-back position and have already been in touch with the player's camp.

Ad

The 27-year-old registered one goal and one assist from 36 games across competitions for Brighton & Hove Albion. He is under contract with the East Sussex side until 2027 and could cost a sizeable fee this summer. The Red Devils could also face competition from AC Milan in the race to sign the Ecuadorian.

Are Manchester United eyeing a move for Emiliano Martinez this summer?

Emiliano Martinez

Manchester United are also in talks to sign Emiliano Martinez this summer, according to reputed Argentine journalist Gaston Edul. The Red Devils are expected to sign an upgrade on Andre Onana following his unimpressive run at Old Trafford so far.

Ad

The Cameroonian joined the Premier League giants from Inter Milan in 2023 with a big reputation, but has failed to live up to the billing. To make matters worse, Onana is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and could miss up to six weeks of action.

Manchester United have sprung into action as a result, and have established contact with Aston Villa to sign Martinez. The Argentine has won everything on offer with the national team, and his experience could benefit the Red Devils. The Villans could be open to his departure to raise funds after missing out on Champions League football for the upcoming campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More