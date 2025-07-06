Manchester United eye surprise move to sign PL striker on a free transfer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign ex-Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for free in the summer. According to The Sun, the Red Devils are keen on signing a new forward despite already having brought in Matheus Cunha for a reported fee of £62.5million.

Currently, the English striker is a free agent after his contract at Goodison Park expired at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. While he would be tempted to move to Old Trafford, Calvert-Lewin will have to consider a few things before finalising this deal.

Ruben Amorim has multiple number nines at his disposal, including new signing Cunha. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are also capable of performing this role.

However, this report adds that the Manchester United boss is looking to move on some of the forward players, including Marcus Rashford and Hojlund. This could open up space for Clvert-Lewin, but he will still have to contend with the remaining players for regular minutes.

It will be interesting to see if this deal does go through, with the Red Devils also heavily linked with a move for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo. The 28-year-old former Toffee does possess a good amount of Premier League experience.

He's played 273 matches across competitions for Everton, bagging 71 goals and 22 assists. Calvert-Lewin has also made 11 appearances across competitions for England, finding the net on four occasions.

Fabrizio Romano's latest update on Manchester United's approach for Bryan Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United are yet to make significant strides in completing the signing of Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, according to Fabrizio Romano. He said on his YouTube channel (via GIVEMESPORT):

"I can tell you that today, even if it's Sunday, the contacts continue, even today, between Manchester United and Brentford."

"So constant contacts between the two clubs to reach an agreement for Bryan Mbeumo. There is still no here we go, but may United keep working on that, United keep advancing, United keep their confidence and their optimism to make the deal happen."

Manchester United will remain optimistic in this case, given that Mbeumo has one year left on his deal at Brentford. The Bees will want to sell him this summer in order to avoid losing him for free next year.

In the 2024/25 season, the Cameroon international scored 20 goals and bagged eight assists in 38 Premier League appearances. He predominantly plays off the right wing, but can play down the middle if needed.

