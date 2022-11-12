Manchester United eyeing £45 million Premier League striker as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement in January - Reports 

Manchester United are eyeing Brentford striker Ivan Toney as a potential replacement for wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo, as per Calciomercato (h/t ArseDevils).

The Portugal icon failed to engineer a move away from Old Trafford this summer but is expected to seek an exit in the upcoming January transfer window. He is no longer a regular fixture in the Red Devils' starting XI.

Ronaldo has started just four times in the Premier League this season and has come off the bench six times. He has been relegated to becoming an option for the club to use in the UEFA Europa League, where he started all six group-stage games.

The Portuguese isn't helping his case with his performances scoring thrice and assisting twice in 16 games across competitions under manager Erik ten Hag. His antics against Tottenham Hotspur resulted in the Dutch tactician handing him a one-match suspension.

Hence, it makes sense for the Red Devils to start thinking about life without the forward.

Toney has proved to be an effective signing for Brentford since joining them from Peterborough in the summer of 2020. This was the same transfer window when Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma departed the Bees for greener pastures.

However, Toney proved to be an effective buy, scoring 31 goals and providing 10 assists in 45 Championship games to win his team promotion to the Premier League.

Overall, he has scored 56 times and laid out 19 assists in 104 games for the London-based club. There will be doubts about whether the Englishman can replicate similar numbers for a big club like Manchester United.

However, that question cannot be answered unless he is given a chance to do so. Toney's current contract with Brentford has just a little over two and a half years left and is valued at around €45 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo a doubt for Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Ten Hag has claimed that Ronaldo could miss Manchester United's Premier League clash against Fulham on Sunday (13 November).

The former Real Madrid attacker missed United's 4-2 EFL Cup win against Aston Villa on 10 November with an illness. Speaking ahead of the clash against the Cottagers, the Dutch manager said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"I can't guarantee that now but he was ill today, he can recover from that. It's not a really serious illness that takes days or weeks, so I think it's possible he will be available for Sunday and in the squad."

This is the final game Manchester United will play before the season breaks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

