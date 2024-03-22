Manchester United eyeing move to sign 25-year-old English midfielder expected to cost £25 million: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the summer.

According to 90min, the Red Devils are looking for central midfield reinforcements, with Casemiro linked with a move away to Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the report claims that a move for the English midfielder could be cheaper than expected.

It is believed that the Foxes rejected a £20 million offer for the player from Brighton in January, with the Seagulls failing to meet the club's £45 million asking price. Dewsbury-Hall is contracted with the Championship team till the summer of 2027.

The report says Leicester may be willing to come down on their asking price to a £25 million guaranteed fee. If Casemiro departs, Manchester United will be looking for a midfielder partner for young Kobbie Mainoo.

Dewsbury-Hall also provides goals from midfield, as seen this season. He's scored 10 goals and assisted 13 from 41 appearances across competitions. A move to Old Trafford would certainly be a step up in the midfielder's career, although the Red Devils are seemingly struggling themselves. They are sixth in the Premier League, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

It looks unlikely that Manchester United will be able to secure Champions League football for next season. However, they are in the FA Cup semi-final, where they're scheduled to face Coventry on April 20.

Leicester themselves are poised to get back into the Premier League. They're second in the Championship, level on points (82) with leaders Leeds United, who have played a game more.

Erik ten Hag's future secure at Manchester United till the end of the season- Reports

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will remain at Old Trafford till the end of the season, as per The Guardian. The Dutch coach's future was uncertain as the Red Devils entered their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Liverpool on March 17.

Following an incredible 4-3 victory, it is believed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was impressed with Ten Hag and is willing to give him until the end of the campaign.

Ten Hag took charge of Manchester United in the summer of 2022 and has overseen 102 matches, winning 63 of those fixtures (lost 28 and drew 11). His only trophy with the club has been their Carabao Cup success in the 2022-23 season, but he could add the FA Cup to his CV this year.