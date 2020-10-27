Manchester United eyeing moves for 2 Borussia Dortmund players

Manchester United could not convince Borussia Dortmund to reduce their asking price for Jadon Sancho this summer, but the Red Devils are not giving up. The Athletic report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set sights on signing the winger from the Bundesliga side once again when then window reopens.

However, the former Manchester City player is not the only player they are keen on signing this time around. The report adds that Erling Haaland is also a target for the Premier League side, with the Red Devils looking to activate his release clause.

The striker has a £68 million release clause in his contract right now, but that can only be activated in the summer of 2022. Real Madrid have also been linked with the Norwegian star, but Solskjaer is reportedly looking to sign the striker ahead of Los Blancos.

Haaland spoke highly about the Manchester United manager and said:

"He (Solskjaer) has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and as a trainer. He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player. He has taught me a lot. I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football."

Alf-Inge, Erling Haaland's father, also chimed in said that he would love to see his son play in the Premier League one day.

"At one stage he would like to play in the Premier League, but when that will happen, I don't know. It is a very tough league. Up to now he is ahead of the stage we thought he would be at. He is built for the Premier League, but whether that will happen now or at a later stage, we don't know."

Manchester United planning double raid on Dortmund

Manchester United are one of the teams interested in signing Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund are still looking for €120 million for Jadon Sancho and reports suggest that Manchester United will not have a free run at the winger. Real Madrid and PSG have also been linked with the Englishman, while Bayern Munich have also shown interest.

Solskjaer will hope that the Red Devils finally pull things together and get their main target next time around.