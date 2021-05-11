Manchester United eyeing a shock move for Arsenal's youngster - Reports

Manchester United are rumored to be in for a shock move for Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The 23-year-old English international is currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

With West Brom already relegated from the Premier League, Maitland-Niles is set to return to Arsenal at the end of the season. According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are keeping their eye on Maitland-Niles for a potential move this summer.

📝 — Manchester United and Everton have shown an interest in Ainsley Maitland-Niles and view him as a right back #mufc #mujournal



Manchester United target Arsenal's prodigy for his versatility

Manchester United are seeing Ainsley Maitland-Niles as a right-back first before any other position. The English footballer is capable of playing on either side as a full-back, with the central midfielder being his preferred position.

Signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles could fix a lot of issues within Manchester United's squad. United have always wanted a backup for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to cover the right-back position. Maitland-Niles has previously played as a right-back or even as a more attacking right-wing back for Arsenal.

The Swiss-Army Knife player is also capable of slotting in to Manchester United's midfield as Solskjaer looks to replace the aging Nemanja Matic.

Maitland-Niles is currently on loan at West Brom. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has the experience of playing at the highest level as well. The 23-year-old played a vital role in Arsenal's FA Cup win against Chelsea in 2020.

The young Englishman decided to fight for his place in Arsenal's starting XI despite getting an offer from Wolves last season. However, Mikel Arteta decided to loan Maitland-Niles to West Brom in January along with another rising Arsenal star in Joe Wilock, who went to Newcastle United.

Although Maitland-Niles has still not nailed down a starting place at Arsenal, his versatility could be a major factor for any side he joins. He could be the next James Milner — a player capable of doing a job in any given position.

(🌤) Ainsley Maitland-Niles 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 will return to Arsenal following his impressive loan spell, with Southampton and Leeds keen on signing the 23-year-old. [@SamiMokbel81_DM] #AFC #LUFC pic.twitter.com/BQAz0O7aJL — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) May 11, 2021

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a product of the Arsenal youth system. Having made his first-team debut in 2014 under Arsene Wenger, he has gone on to play 121 times for Arsenal.

In 2020, Maitland-Niles became a full England international. He made his debut in a UEFA Nations League game against Denmark and has 5 England caps in total.